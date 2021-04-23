Cozy Grove studio continues hiring for upcoming ‘non-violent’ MMO, suggests mobile and PC/console play

Back in January, we covered a tiny announcement from games developer Spry Fox. It’s a studio best known for Road Not Taken and a slew of other games, most recently the adorable Cozy Grove – not games we would normally cover as they aren’t multiplayer. But earlier this year, the company revealed through job postings that it’s working on an actual MMO. Those notices implied the game would be a cozy, “non-violent world” with “awe-inspiring outdoor spaces and intimate village life” – a game “unlike anything that has ever been made before” that seeks to “improve people’s lives and reduce toxicity and loneliness in the world.”

Just a few days back, the company posted yet another hiring notice, this one for an artist. Once again, it asks for “prior MMO development experience” and optimization experience on console, PC, and mobile, suggesting for the first time that this MMO will be on all three. Spry Fox also reiterates that the MMO will fit into its philosophy of improving lives by “designing MMOs that encourage the development of friendships and discourage toxicity.” Frankly, both the game and the studio – which is vehemently anti-crunch – sound like the kind of thing the industry could use more of.

The hiring page and tweet both show another new concept art piece, this one a group of adventurers playing music and sipping… let’s guess tea.

Spry Fox is looking for a Shader Technical Artist to join our team! Help us bring this concept art to life. 🥰https://t.co/N2GuoACflv pic.twitter.com/SUpAROiU6z — Spry Fox (@spryfox) April 20, 2021