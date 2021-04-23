Elite Dangerous announces Odyssey alpha phase 4 start date and details of character snapshot timing

The final phase of Odyssey’s alpha is coming a lot sooner than maybe some players of Elite: Dangerous expected. Shortly following the announcement of the expansion’s May 19th release on PC, Frontier Developments offered some dates and details for the final phase of alpha testing.

The test itself will kick off on Wednesday, April 28th, and will focus primarily on Odyssey’s feature set compatibility with the current game’s mechanics. This means that player characters in the live game are being “snapshotted” and carried over to the alpha build, though the only things transferring over are the ship currently being piloted and the character’s credit balance, and while Fleet Carriers will not be carried over, the ability to purchase them in the alpha will be available.

This snapshotting process has already begun, while the alpha servers are going to be taken down on Monday, April 26th, for maintenance and brought back up on the 28th, which will also be the date when phase 4’s patch notes will be available.