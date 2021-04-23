Star Citizen brings alpha 3.13 online with new vehicles and features, talks with devs at Turbulent in video

Last night saw Star Citizen add a fresh layer to its alpha build with the release of 3.13, otherwise known as Underground Infamy. The new update brings new larger caverns to explore with ships and vehicles, ship-to-ship docking features, new visual effects for ship shields, a reputation system, new mining components, and two new land vehicles in the form of the Tumbril Cyclone combat vehicle and the two-seater variant of the Greycat ROC mining buggy. Patch notes for the update are available here.

With the release of alpha 3.13, CIG is offering up a new referral bonus program for players to share, granting new arrivals and existing pilots an Aurora ES ship when a referral is made. Otherwise, the ship will be freely available to everyone until May 10th.



Finally, the hiatus for the Inside Star Citizen video series for the winter season has ended and the spring series of videos has begun, with this week’s episode speaking with members of the newly formed Turbulent Montreal studio and offering a sprint report that looks at new Pyro plants, new furnishings, and storage compartments for ships among other things.



