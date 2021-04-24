Make My MMO: Crowfall’s GvG tourney is dishing out $50K in cash and prizes

This week in crowdfunded MMOs, you could win a slice of $25,000! Or you could if you’re a badass in crowdfunded beta MMO Crowfall, which is in the midst of its Eternal Champions Series event. There’s still a few days left for teams to apply for the 3rd through 6th qualifiers, with cash and prizes running up to $50,000 total.

Meanwhile, Albion Online confirmed its mobile launch for this summer, Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey picked May 19th for its launch date, Temtem rolled out its 0.7.1 update, TitanReach posted a fresh round of concept art and props, and Chris Metzen’s D&D project has raised over $800,000. Finally, Dual Universe still hasn’t come clean about the replacement of its founder, but it did… delay its launch window. Not good, fam.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

