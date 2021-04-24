Make My MMO: Crowfall’s GvG tourney is dishing out $50K in cash and prizes

Bree Royce
This week in crowdfunded MMOs, you could win a slice of $25,000! Or you could if you’re a badass in crowdfunded beta MMO Crowfall, which is in the midst of its Eternal Champions Series event. There’s still a few days left for teams to apply for the 3rd through 6th qualifiers, with cash and prizes running up to $50,000 total.

Meanwhile, Albion Online confirmed its mobile launch for this summer, Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey picked May 19th for its launch date, Temtem rolled out its 0.7.1 update, TitanReach posted a fresh round of concept art and props, and Chris Metzen’s D&D project has raised over $800,000. Finally, Dual Universe still hasn’t come clean about the replacement of its founder, but it did… delay its launch window. Not good, fam.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Auroboros: Coils of the Serpent

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Star Citizen

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched Holy crap it launched
It's launched, kinda It semi-launched?
In the development dungeons In development
It's dead, Jim Dead or abandoned
Drama bomb
It's dead, Jim3001SQ (SMV) – Kickstarter unsuccessful, dev halted in 2018.
Holy crap it launchedAdventureQuest 3D (Artix) – Raised 368k; beta since 2016.
Holy crap it launchedAlbion Online (Sandbox) – Launched July 2017, hit Steam May 2018.
In the development dungeonsAntraxx (Team Antraxx) – Kickstarter canceled.
Holy crap it launchedAscent: The Space Game (Fluffy Kitten) – Successful KS. Launched 2016.
In the development dungeonsAshes of Creation (Intrepid Studios) – Successful KS. Alpha zero.
It's launched, kindaBlast Out (Tarhead Studio) – Kickstarter successful. Originally called RUiN. In EA.
In the development dungeonsBook of Travels (Might and Delight) – Kickstarted. Closed beta.
It's launched, kindaBroke Protocol (Cylinder) – Unsuccessful KS. In free early access.
In the development dungeonsCamelot Unchained (City State) – Kickstarter successful; open donations/packages.
It's dead, JimCaribbean Conquest (Invenio) – First KS canceled, second ended unsuccessfully.
In the development dungeonsCodename Reality (Orode) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
It's dead, JimContested Space (Zon) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
In the development dungeonsCrowfall (ArtCraft) – Kickstarter win, Indiegogo. Beta.
In the development dungeonsChronicles of Elyria (Soulbound) – Kickstarter. Apparently un-abandoned.
Holy crap it launchedCity of Heroes Homecoming (Homecoming) – Monthly donation rounds.
In the development dungeonsCity of Titans (Missing Worlds Media) – Successful KS.
It's dead, JimDawngate (Studio Wayfinder). Kickstarter successful, but no license.
It's launched, kindaDay of Dragons (Beawesome) – Kickstarter successful.
In the development dungeonsDescent Underground (Descendent Studios) – Successful KS.
In the development dungeonsDestiny’s Sword (2Dogs) – Kickstarter successful June 2019; demo avail now.
It's dead, JimDivergence Online (Stained Glass Llama) – Abandoned in early access.
It's dead, JimDogma: Eternal Night (Prelude Games Factory): Kickstarter. Probably dead.
It's launched, kindaIt's dead, JimDragon of Legends (Thrive Games) – Successful Kickstarter.
In the development dungeonsDreamworld (Dreamworld Realities) – Successful Kickstarter. Dodgy af.
In the development dungeonsDual Universe (Novaquark) – Kickstarter funded, donor platform. Paid beta.
It's launched, kindaEco (Strange Loop Games) – Funded, now in beta.
It's dead, JimEdengrad (Huckleberry Games) – Kickstarter funded. Abandoned repeatedly.
Holy crap it launchedElite: Dangerous (Frontier Developments) – Funded and fully launched.
Holy crap it launchedEmpyrion Online (Eleon) – Kickstarter canceled; launched on Steam.
It's dead, JimEndless Trials (Fire Hurts) – Kickstarter canceled.
It's launched, kindaEpic Space (EpicSpace.net)
It's dead, JimEverFeud (PSB) – Kickstarter canceled.
It's dead, JimEver, Jane (3 Turn Productions) – Successful Kickstarter. Sunsetted in 2020.
In the development dungeonsFractured (Dynamight) – Kickstarter successful. Alpha 2.
In the development dungeonsFrozen Flame (Dreamside) – Fig campaign successful. In founder alpha.
It's dead, JimIt's launched, kindaGlobal Adventures (SubaGames) – Kickstarter funded.
It's launched, kindaGloria Victis (Black Eye Games) – Open donations, no end date; in early access.
It's dead, JimGreed Monger (Greed Monger) – Abandoned, now allegedly in refund process.
Holy crap it launchedGrim Dawn (Crate Entertainment) – Funded and launched.
Holy crap it launchedIt's dead, JimGuardians of Ember (Runewaker) – Funded and launched.
Holy crap it launchedGuns of Icarus (Muse) – Funded and launched.
It's dead, JimHero’s Song (Pixelmage) – KS canceled; Indiegogo. Canceled w/ refunds.
It's launched, kindaInfinity: Battlescape (I-Novae Studios) – Successful KS; in early access.
It's dead, JimHoly crap it launchedHEX (HEX Entertainment) – Funded, launched; sunsetted in 2020.
In the development dungeonsIlysia (Team 21) – Kickstarter fully funded Oct 2020.
Holy crap it launchedLegends of Aria (Citadel Studios) – Kickstarted as Shards Online. Launched 2020.
It's dead, JimLife is Feudal (Bitbox): Indiegogo ended. Closed and maintenance-moded.
It's dead, JimLUX (Chimera) – Kickstarter canceled. Seemingly abandoned.
It's dead, JimMaestros of the Anthymn (String Theory) – Kickstarter canceled.
Holy crap it launchedIt's dead, JimMaguss (Maguss) – Indiegogo successful; launched then sunsetted in 2020.
It's dead, JimMekria (Infinity Online Studios) – Kickstarter canceled. Seemingly abandoned.
It's launched, kindaIt's dead, JimMidair (Archetype Studios) – Kickstarter successful. On Steam but abandoned.
Holy crap it launchedNebula Online (Mizar Games) Kickstarter canceled; launched in November.
It's dead, JimNeo’s Land (NeoJac Entertainment) – Open donations. Abandoned.
It's dead, JimNovus AEterno (Taitale Studios) – Successful KS. Abandoned.
It's dead, JimOath (Ready-Up) – Kickstarter funded. Seemingly abandoned.
It's launched, kindaOccupy White Walls (Stikipixels) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
In the development dungeonsOdd Giants (Odd Giants) – Patreon ongoing.
Holy crap it launchedOrbusVR (Ad Alternum) – KS funded March 2017. In early access.
It's launched, kindaOverpower (Hydrant Games) – Kickstarter unfunded; early access.
In the development dungeonsPantheon: Rise of the Fallen (Visionary Realms) – Open donations. Pre-alpha.
It's launched, kindaPantropy (Brain Stone GmbH): First KS canceled, second funded. In EA.
In the development dungeonsPast Fate (Icy North): First Kickstarter unsuccessful, second successful.
In the development dungeonsPathfinder Online (GoblinWorks) – Still alive but struggling.
It's launched, kindaPath of Titans (Alderon) – Indiegogo. In early access.
It's launched, kindaPlanet Nomads (Craneballs) – Kickstarted, early access launched sans multiplayer.
It's launched, kindaPlaycraft (Bebop Games) – Kickstarter funded May 2019; in EA.
It's launched, kindaPixel Starships (SavySoda) – Kickstarter funded. Second one too. In EA.
It's launched, kindaProject Gorgon (Elder Game) – Kickstarted in three tries + Indiegogo. Early access.
It's dead, JimProject Oasis World (POW) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
Holy crap it launchedPumpkin Online (Monique) – Launched as Pumpkin Days.
It's dead, JimRAW (Killerwhale) – Kickstarter canceled by Kickstarter.
It's dead, JimROKH (Darewise) – Kickstarter canceled; in early access but not active dev.
It's dead, JimSacrament (Ferocity Unbound) – Kickstarter, Patreon failed. Abandoned.
In the development dungeonsSaga of Lucimia (Stormhaven) – Indiegogo. Pre-alpha.
In the development dungeonsSeed (Klang Games) – Kickstarter imminent?
In the development dungeonsShadow’s Kiss (Clockwork Throne) – Ongoing Patreon, Kickstarter funded.
In the development dungeonsShip of Heroes (Heroic) – Kickstarter canceled, launch expected in 2021.
Holy crap it launchedShroud of the Avatar (Portalarium) – Soft launch July 2016. Launched March 2018.
In the development dungeonsSpycursion (Defun) – Kickstarter unsuccessful.
In the development dungeonsSquadron 42 (Cloud Imperium) – Beta delayed until who knows when.
In the development dungeonsIt's launched, kindaStar Citizen (Cloud Imperium) – Ongoing donations/packages. Backer alpha.
It's launched, kindaStarfighter Infinity (Ben Olding) – Kickstarter funded. Early access.
It's launched, kindaSwords ‘n Magic and Stuff (Kindred) – Kickstarter funded. Early access.
It's launched, kindaTemtem (Crema) – Kickstarter fully funded; now in early access.
It's dead, JimThe Exiled (Fairytale Distillery) – fka Das Tal; KS unsuccessful. Early access but dev halted.
It's dead, JimThe Flower of KnighthoodKickstarter canceled.
Holy crap it launchedThe Realm: Reawakened (Stephen Nichols) – Live game. Ongoing GoFundMe.
In the development dungeonsThe Repopulation (Idea Fabrik) – Kickstarted twice by A&B. Back in alpha.
It's dead, JimThe Stomping Land (Alex Fundora) – Abandoned.
In the development dungeonsThe Wagadu Chronicles (Twin Drums) – Kickstarter successful.
In the development dungeonsTitanReach (Square Root) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. In demo/early access.
It's dead, JimTrials of Ascension (Dragonfire) – Latest Kickstarter failed. In EA as a singleplayer demo.
It's dead, JimTUG (Nerd Kingdom) – Abandoned without a word. Scam.
It's dead, JimVigor Roads (NeuronHaze) – Kickstarter unsuccessful. Website dead/abandoned.
It's launched, kindaWar of Rights (Campfire Games) – Successful Kickstarter; in early access.
In the development dungeonsZenith (Ramen) – Kickstarter successfully funded; now in pre-alpha.

Elite Dangerous

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does every Saturday. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?
