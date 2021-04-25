MMO Week in Review: Like butter that has been scraped over too much bread

Bree Royce
The good news is that Lord of the Rings Online got its Bilbo adventures update out this week, not all that long after its last update. The bad news is that even MOP’s Justin found it a bit of a drag: “If I may spoil it for you, these 10 missions can be summed up as, Bilbo felt like going on a walk one day, visited a friend, and got captured by goblins. The Elves freaked out that Bilbo was gone, yet didn’t go look for him themselves because they’re lazy elves. So you get him back. The end.” Can’t win ’em all, we suppose. Happy birthday?

Meanwhile, Guild Wars 2 prepped Judgment, New World talked up its PvP, Albion Online and RuneScape began their mobile hype, PSO2: New Genesis and Swords of Legends planned summer rollouts, we chatted with the Mortal Online 2 devs, Elite Dangerous Odyssey got a launch date, and Jeff Kaplan left Blizzard.

Plus, we kicked off a brand-new column here on MOP called Four Winds, dedicated to Eastern MMORPGs.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
