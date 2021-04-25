SMITE introduces Gilgamesh to the roster, elects to shut down Southeast Asia and Latin America North servers

This past Tuesday saw a new update arrive to the MOBA SMITE, featuring a new Babylonian god, Gilgamesh the King of Uruk. Gilgamesh is a melee warrior character with a variety of abilities that dish out AoE damage, while his ultimate ability creates a whirlwind that can trap enemies in place.

The latest update also adds some new chests, new god skins, and the Talons of Tyranny event, while the update notes further discuss a Slash Mode map coming in the fourth quarter of this year that hopes to combine the reworked Siege and Clash modes into one for “a modethat both Siege mains and Clash mains will enjoy playing.”



This update also heralds a server shift for southeast Asian and northern Latin America players, with the devs at Hi-Rez Studios deciding to shut down servers in these regions due to queue timer rollovers and difficulty finding balanced matches. Players who are currently on the Southeast Asia server will automatically be redirected to Japan, while Latin America North players will be moved to North America East. Additionally, players in these regions, depending on where they live, may want to move to the Australia or North America West servers for a better experience.