Final Fantasy XIV confirms that there will be no in-person attendance for the digital fan festival

Here’s the good news for Final Fantasy XIV fans: The digital fan festival scheduled for May 14th and 15th is still going to go forward as scheduled, with new information and fun events for players around the world to watch. The bad news, especially for fans in Japan, is that none of the fans will be watching it through any means other than streaming. Due to a renewed state of emergency in Tokyo due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the developers have announced that there will be no in-person attendance to the digital fan festival for safety’s sake.

