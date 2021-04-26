Runes of Magic plagued by murder bunnies and psychedelic eggs for spring

All of the surviving bunnies (sorry, “wabbits”) from Easter and leftover colorful eggs have migrated to the safe haven of Runes of Magic, which is just now holding its Spring Rain Festival.

The event, which kicked off this past Wednesday, promises to bring “a contagious atmosphere of joy and happiness,” or as we better know it, “a dangerous level of sugar consuption.”

New for 2021 is a rainbow egg hunt that tasks players to find 100 such items hidden around Dalanis. The festival also brought back a dozen or so activities such as the “Murder Bunny,” petal gathering, and hunting down and savagely beating other players who got transformed into wabbits.