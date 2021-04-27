Guild Wars 2 releases summer roadmap, plans End of Dragons reveal event for July

Guild Wars 2’s Icebrood Saga Episode 5 Chapter 5 Judgment is launching today, and of course we’ve got our Guild Wars 2 columnists bringing you coverage from the press event and impressions of the new content. But ArenaNet also has a big announcement launching at the same time, one you won’t be too surprised about, given that Judgment is the last big content push before the expansion.

Yes, ArenaNet has dropped a new roadmap to End of Dragons today. Or rather, a roadmap for the summer content leading up to when it’s taking the wraps off the expansion.

“Save the Date for July 27 when ArenaNet will reveal the first details of Guild Wars 2’s next major expansion. The live stream will include new details on the setting and story, and more information on when players can participate in upcoming beta events for End of Dragons. Additionally, the studio released three new pieces of concept art from the project to hint at the setting and new lands players will explore when it launches.”

In the meantime, we’ll see a skill and balance pass on May 11th and a free-play promotion for all past living world episodes starting May 25th. July 13th will see the return of the Twisted Marionette boss from 2014 (!) as well as the launch of the legendary armory management tool. The studio is also promising some bonus experience events, a Fractal Rush event, and the Dragon Bash festival this summer.

The studio also posted some EOD concept art that you’ll wanna see.

Don’t miss today’s Flameseeker Chronicles, which deep-dives the Judgment release!

Source: Press release