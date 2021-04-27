Massively OP Podcast Episode 319: A sadness prison for addicts

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Destiny 2’s horrible transmog plans, dates for New Genesis, RuneScape mobile, and Odyssey, Jeff Kaplan’s departure from Blizzard, and the mother of all Blizzard critiques.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: City of Heroes, Star Wars Galaxies, Guild Wars
- News: Destiny 2’s transmog system raises a furor
- News: Elite Dangerous plans Odyssey release for mid-May
- News: Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is coming this June
- News: RuneScape mobile and Albion mobile coming this summer
- News: Jeff Kaplan says farewell to Blizzard
- Mailbag: Thoughts on Blizzard’s downfall and direction
- Outro
