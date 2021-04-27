Star Wars: The Old Republic explores dark secrets with today’s Update 6.3

Hey you! Drop everything — groceries, babies, financial responsibilities — and make a dash over to the Star Wars: The Old Republic launcher. You see that? Yup, it’s a patch in progress, bringing you into the era of Update 6.3: The Dark Descent.
Other changes and additions of note include the very first galactic season (The Stranger from Kubindi), the debut of Ranked PvP Season 14, and an upcoming double XP, valor, and renown event that’s scheduled to run from May 4th through the 18th.
The galactic season will cover the next five months and include two reward tracks — one for all players and one for subscribers only. Go chase them goodies!
Source: SWTOR
