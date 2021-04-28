Black Desert welcomes May with tulips on PC, awakens the Sage on console, adds the Kunoichi to mobile

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0
Every version of Black Desert has seen an update of some sort this week, which means that not only is there a whole lot for players of the MMO to experience, but we’re going to tap out some bullet points for you. It’s just easier to write and to read this way, honestly. Also Bree said I could.

sources: Black Desert PC site (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), Black Desert console site (1, 2, 3), Black Desert Mobile site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: