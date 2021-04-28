Black Desert welcomes May with tulips on PC, awakens the Sage on console, adds the Kunoichi to mobile

Black Desert has seen an update of some sort this week, which means that not only is there a whole lot for players of the MMO to experience, but we’re going to tap out some bullet points for you. It’s just easier to write and to read this way, honestly. Also Bree said I could.
- The PC version’s latest update has added some adjustments to Skill Enhancements, applied some tweaks to the game’s classes, and made a ream of changes to the Awakened Sage among other updates.
- The PC version also has a couple of new events kicking off: a playtime challenge that hands out rewards for those who play for up to 120 minutes, and a tulip-filled celebration of the month of May with quests to undertake, bosses to fight, and login goodies to collect.
- Finally from the PC side, there’s the Conquest War report for the week and word of a permaban issued against an EU player for violating BDO’s TOS. Naughty naughty.
- Over on the console version, the Sage has been Awakened, bringing with him a couple of events that are pretty much the same as the ones on the PC version.
- Speaking of BDO console events, this week has also introduced an event all about sailboat building that offers up boatmaking materials for completing quests and finding Serbianca’s Vouchers through gathering.
- Finally, the mobile version’s latest update adds the Kunoichi class as well as new Constellations, Path to Power quests for the Great Desert region, and some primarily PvP-focused tweaks to the game’s classes.
sources: Black Desert PC site (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), Black Desert console site (1, 2, 3), Black Desert Mobile site
