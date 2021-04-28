Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s May events look fairy good

Pokemon Go’s finally getting back into the swing of things. While mini-events have been on offer in the past, May looks to be returning to longer, meatier events, complete with more accessible player participation (perhaps as a result of the recent Sustainability Week failure).

May 4th through 17th will be the Luminous Legends X event, a Fairy/Dragon-heavy event bringing new Pokemon Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy into the wild and legendary Fairy-type Xerneas to raids. None of these will probably be meta-relevant pokemon for raids unless Fairy gets a new fast move, but they could have PvP uses. A new kind of lure, Rainy, is being added to help Goomy reach its final evolution that requires the lure or rainy weather, plus Dragonite and Salamence will be able to get their traditional Community Day moves again via evolution or Charged TMs. This is actually a big deal, as normally this can be done only with the rarer Elite TMs. We’ll also have a timed research giving us many of the new pokemon plus lure, and if players catch enough Fairy types by May 11th, the rest of the event will grant triple XP on catching, introduce Fighting/Dark Pangoro’s baby form Pancham to raids, and maybe make Galarian Ponyta (found in raids, research quests and the weekly breakthrough, plus AR mapping).

And this is just the first May event!

May 15th at 5 p.m. local time – right after the next Community Day – will see the release of a new Mega Pokemon. While there’s currently no pokemon listed for this, I have a few guesses. The most obvious would be a Swablu CD, followed by the release of Mega Altaria, as it’s a Dragon/Fairy type and fits perfectly with the overall event theme. Mega Garchomp may have a slight chance as it’s a Dragon-type and a rather popular Pokemon with a Mega form sure to get players coming out in groups once again if that’s Niantic’s aim, and of course will get players to open their wallets for raid passes in ways most Megas have failed. However, this all assumes Niantic wants to tie Community Day and/or the new Mega with the overall theme it’s got going on. It could instead just do some unrelated picks.

On the other hand, spotlight hours (every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. local time) seem to be following the themes. May 4th will be Cottonee with double catch candy, May 11th will be Dratini with double transfer candy, May 18th will be Alola Rattata with double evolution XP, and May 25th will be Marill with double stardust. May 4th is a good day to use your Meltan box if you don’t care much for Cottonee, while May 11th is great for your dragon catching badge, quests, and a fairly useable Pokemon and May 25th is good for stardust and any PvP enthusiasts who want a good Azumaril or to power one up for PvP.

For Rocket fans out there enjoying the bad guys’ return after nearly a month of being broken, the Luminious X event will also kick off a Rocket event paying off with Shadow Moltres.

Naturally, if we have an X event for Gen 6, there’s got to be a Y event, and Yveltal will get its Luminous Legends Y event from May 18th through 31st. We know it’ll feature Dark-type pokemon in the wild, Yveltal in raids, a challenge event, and something with Team Rocket, but that’s all for now. As usual, we’ll update this post throughout the month, so you may want to check back every now and then.

Every Monday will include a free gift box with a Remote Raid pass. While the X and Y mascots’ impact on the raid and PvP metas aren’t well defined yet, they are among some of the more popular Pokemon, so there’s sure to be excitement about them.

Finally, it’s a little early, but Niantic has announced this year’s Go Fest dates as July 17th and 18th. Niantic hasn’t released much beyond the dates; we’ve asked about COVID handling, accessibility, and the ever-important storage concerns, so we’ll keep everyone updated as we learn more.

Massively OP's Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!