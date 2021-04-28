Super Mario Party expands its online multiplayer offerings in latest update

Yes, we know, Super Mario Party is not an MMO. Here’s your celebratory basket of onion rings for pointing that out. For everyone else who likes multiplayer games (which are also under our purview) and would like to play some digital Mario board gaming with others, there’s a free update that has vastly opened up the title’s online multiplayer offerings.

This latest patch has added 2v2 Partner Party mode and classic Mario Party mode to its online play offerings, allowing fans to duke it out against one another online for the first time. The update has also added an online Minigame mode that allows players to ignore the board game stuff and simply play 70 different minigames against one another.



Again, this is a free update, so owners of the game can now expand their frenemies circle with a simple download (and the somewhat convoluted process of sharing friend codes). And for those who are upset about us covering this one, just hush and eat your onion rings.

source: press release