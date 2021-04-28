Wizard101’s massive spring update is live with new social grouping tools and myth ninja pigs

Wizard101 has been in the headlines a lot in 2021, owing largely to the fact that its studio, KingsIsle, was bought out by Gamigo and Gamigo’s parent company, MGI Invest, earlier this year. MGI has called the buyout a “transformative acquisition” and talked up a console port for the 101 games as KingsIsle hastened to reassure longtime Wizard101 players that it’ll keep its existing monetization and continue on with development as normal – Pirate101 may even get a much-deserved rescue.

“Players will find new bosses to defeat, new team-based events with special rewards to acquire for all participants, and new ‘Meet Your Fellow Wizards’ socialization features that make it easier than ever to find other players. […] In addition to expanding combat for adventurous PvE players, this update also further supports PvP balance and matchmaking – resulting in better quality matches that players get into faster and thus more easily obtain the lucrative event rewards and player status.”