WoW Classic cancels Burning Crusade raid test, leaks deluxe edition mounts

If you were hoping to get an early dive into Karazhan with the rest of Burning Crusade Classic’s testing crowd, steel yourself for minor disappointment: Blizzard announced that “due to unforeseen technical difficulties” it had to cancel this week’s test to address an unspecified issue. The studio said that it would reschedule the raid test in “coming days.”

Perhaps you can fill all of this newfound time with some window shopping? Players have discovered promotional images from Blizzard that seem to confirm some extra goodies that are coming with the deluxe edition of the expansion. These goodies include mounts, toys, and a character boost. There is some speculation that buying this edition may unlock a mount in both WoW retail and WoW Classic.

Source: World of Warcraft, Icy Veins
soup4000

“delux edition” ? character boosts? wow, i’m staying away from BC

part of the point was to get away from that crap

