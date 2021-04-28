WoW Classic cancels Burning Crusade raid test, leaks deluxe edition mounts

If you were hoping to get an early dive into Karazhan with the rest of Burning Crusade Classic’s testing crowd, steel yourself for minor disappointment: Blizzard announced that “due to unforeseen technical difficulties” it had to cancel this week’s test to address an unspecified issue. The studio said that it would reschedule the raid test in “coming days.”

Perhaps you can fill all of this newfound time with some window shopping? Players have discovered promotional images from Blizzard that seem to confirm some extra goodies that are coming with the deluxe edition of the expansion. These goodies include mounts, toys, and a character boost. There is some speculation that buying this edition may unlock a mount in both WoW retail and WoW Classic.

Fun fact of the day! This image & new build was pushed to the wowz CDN (called WoW Submission) its just a random unencrypted WoW CDN. Anyway, the new build was actually pushed Friday afternoon & nobody reported on it until today 😅 not sure how everyone missed it, but we did https://t.co/XUNhYIsqG3 — MrGM (@MrGMYT) April 27, 2021