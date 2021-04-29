10-year-old World of Tanks has finally landed on Steam

Hey, did you know World of Tanks wasn’t on Steam? I always assumed it was, but nope – until Wargaming’s move today.
“Wargaming is pleased to announce that its flagship title World of Tanks has rolled onto Steam,” the company says. “From today, players of the regular PC version and Steam users will be able to fight side by side in the immersive PvP battles the legendary F2P strategic shooter is known for. The Steam version is available to new accounts only but will feature everything World of Tanks PC has to offer.”
The studio’s PR also talks up “two Guinness World Records for the most players simultaneously logged on to an MMO server.” According to Guinness, the game has held that record since 2013, when 190,541 logged in to the single RU2 WOT server concurrently.
A warning: the game will install the version for the region you’re located in and create an account for that region. Only one account for one region can be attached to the steam version, so if you want to play in another region via steam you need to find the install link for that region’s “dlc” and make sure you run the game for the first time with only that one enabled.
