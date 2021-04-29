Magic Legends runs a weekend world enchantment event

Random thought: If you’re colorblind, how much are you at a disadvantage in playing Magic Legends? After all, colors are pretty important to the whole schema.

While you ignore me, you can pay attention to what’s happening over in Cryptic’s newest game. From today through Monday, May 3rd, Magic Legends is running a world enchantment event to give players a leg up on branching out into different color sets by grabbing bonus world enchantments. These are craftable consumables that offer “powerful, world-altering effects.”

“During this limited-time weekend event, Planeswalkers can craft up to three additional color-themed World Enchantments each day of the event at the Aetheric Core in their Realm,” the studio explained. “Event-specific enchantments are crafted at the Aetheric Core, rather than the Prophetic Quill. Note that World Enchantment carry caps still apply.”

🛠️ Update Notes 🛠️ Extra deck & loadout slot per class, bug fixes, and more QoL improvements! Servers are down for maintenance, so read the full notes while you wait 📜 > https://t.co/bEseND5vR7 pic.twitter.com/ZhJk9nu4ub — Magic: Legends (@BeAMagicLegend) April 29, 2021