Path of Exile’s upcoming patch addresses several bugs and makes some Ultimatum adjustments

By
Chris Neal
-
    
It’s time for another round of early patch notes for Path of Exile, and as is often tradition, this upcoming patch features a number of specifically targeted adjustments and updates to both the Ultimatum League and the game overall.

Among the Ultimatum-specific improvements coming this patch are larger circles for the Stand in the Stone Circle Ultimatum as well as better XP and drops from monsters in that same Ultimatum, the return of the Razor Dance Ultimatum modifier, and a fix for monsters not disappearing when completing an Ultimatum encounter.

On the subject of bug fixes, this patch introduces a sizeable list of them for the base game, correcting issues like items dropping to inaccessible areas in the Caldera, a wide variety of item-specific updates, and some crash fixes. The patch is set to arrive sometime later this week or early next week, but players can look at its contents now.

source: official forums
1
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Greaterdivinity

Just waiting on that texture streaming update. Glad they fixed the music on Sirus (kek), now just gotta like, make sure the fight mechanics are actually visible.

37 minutes ago