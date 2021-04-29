Path of Exile’s upcoming patch addresses several bugs and makes some Ultimatum adjustments

It’s time for another round of early patch notes for Path of Exile, and as is often tradition, this upcoming patch features a number of specifically targeted adjustments and updates to both the Ultimatum League and the game overall.

Among the Ultimatum-specific improvements coming this patch are larger circles for the Stand in the Stone Circle Ultimatum as well as better XP and drops from monsters in that same Ultimatum, the return of the Razor Dance Ultimatum modifier, and a fix for monsters not disappearing when completing an Ultimatum encounter.



On the subject of bug fixes, this patch introduces a sizeable list of them for the base game, correcting issues like items dropping to inaccessible areas in the Caldera, a wide variety of item-specific updates, and some crash fixes. The patch is set to arrive sometime later this week or early next week, but players can look at its contents now.