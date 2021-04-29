The Elder Scrolls Online won’t be able to fix UI issues on console until June 8 due to certification timing

For console players of The Elder Scrolls Online who have been experiencing problems with the game’s item UI, there’s some rather unfortunate news. A recent tweet from the game confirms that a fix to address the matter won’t be able to be applied until Tuesday, June 8th, when Update 30 arrives.

This lengthy delay is due to certification timing for console updates: The upcoming Blackwood chapter and the ESO Console Enhanced updates have already been scheduled for their certification ahead of time, meaning incremental updates can’t be released any earlier than June. In the meantime, those who are experiencing delays in menu and inventory screen updates or delays when selling items will have to make do with a couple of specific workarounds.

Update on the console UI issues: pic.twitter.com/sSNKaFkPbE — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 29, 2021