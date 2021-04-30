Allods Online puts out a recent video detailing March’s Desert Dreams update

If Allods Online has been sailing under the radar for you, perhaps you can take comfort in the fact that it apparently has missed the notice of the game’s official YouTube channel as well, which released a video this past Tuesday that outlined the features of the Desert Dreams update that first arrived on March 18th (instead of the initially announced date of March 11th).

Just in case you haven’t been keeping up, the new update has raised the game’s level cap to 95; introduced the Suslangar region with new quests, a new faction, a new resource known as Ambrosia, and sandstorm events that offer up treasure and fiery foes; and made some adjustments to equipment and artifacts among other things. The thread of patch notes, which by this time has seen the 12.0 update move to 12.0.00.37.1, can be found here, while the video is embedded below. Better late than never, right?