Guild Wars 2 previews May’s weird and massive balance patch

Even as Guild Wars 2 busts out its brand-new forums today, ArenaNet didn’t want the renovation to completely overshadow details of the upcoming “major balance patch” that’s coming to the MMO on May 11th.

We’re a couple of weeks out from that patch, but you can go ahead and mentally adjust your expectations by reading through all of the notes . There’s a lot here; as the devs put it, “We’re preparing for Cantha by cleaning up longstanding frustrations with boons and conditions, as well as by positioning existing builds as new potential sources of alacrity and quickness in group play.”

Some of the changes include adjusted duration caps for boons and conditions, reworked boons, tweaking how Torment works (it now only deals bonus damage to stilled targets), a replacement for the retaliation boon, and a switch to how resistance works in regards to conditions. Reddit isn’t too keen on the changes to Warriors, Chronomancers, Revenants, and Soulbeasts right now, while the overall sentiment is that the changes feel random and scattershot.

YouTuber Mukluk has a solid patch rundown if you prefer your patch notes in video form.

Earlier this week, Guild Wars 2 promised more information about the End of Dragons expansion in a press event this coming July.