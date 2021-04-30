Star Citizen shares some new armor concepts and another preview of the Orison landing zone

This week’s Star Citizen video has a couple of advance looks at what the devs at CIG are cooking for the game’s alpha, leading off with a host of armor concept artworks that include a heat-resistant suit, a utilitarian armor from Greycat, a heavy combat suit, and a set of unnamed armor that looks like the kind of thing a Guardian would wear.

The devs in the video further outlined how armor can be used to customize a player character’s look, with some armors being modular, others (like the unnamed combat armor) having unique visual additions when pieces of its whole set are combined, and others like the heat-resistant armor being bespoke and otherwise not modular. One of the devs in the video does promise that players will have more customization in terms of armor than not.



The second half of the video once again takes us on a preview of Orison, specifically of the industrial platform section of the landing zone. The video offers a version of the location that’s not final and is likely to change, but does take into consideration places of interest like maintenance access areas, the different levels of the shipbuliding docks, and a visitor’s center where Crusader Industries merch and platform tours are offered to visitors.