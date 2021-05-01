Guild Wars 2 has good news about its legendary armory

We all know that Guild Wars 2 does love to monetize a lot of its features, so there’s been some concern among the playerbase about how much ArenaNet was going to charge for the upcoming legendary armory, especially after the old build templates snafu. Good news, it turns out: The armory feature will be 100% free to access and use.

“We have seen some questions regarding the possible cost of the Guild Wars 2 legendary armory and want to confirm that the legendary armory will be free,” the studio said on Twitter . “Players will not need to spend gems to use this feature.”

The legendary armory will snarf up any new legendary item created by a player and make it usable across his or her entire account. “This removes the need for you to swap legendary equipment between characters through your bank or shared inventory,” said ArenaNet back in March 2020, when the feature was first announced.

The armory feature is coming this summer, according to the studio’s roadmap.