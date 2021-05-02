MMO Week in Review: Casting judgment on Guild Wars 2’s Judgment

By
Bree Royce
-
    
2

Guild Wars 2 stole the spotlight this week, and whether you thought it was a good thing or a bad thing probably depends on whether you care more about Judgment and the balance patch plans, which have fallen a bit flat with the community, or about End of Dragons, which is finally getting a proper unveiling come July.

Meanwhile, the MMO industry said farewell to multiple MMORPGs this week, including Defiance and SoulWorker (kinda). Also, Activision-Blizzard cut down Bobby Kotick absurd salary, finally, suggesting that this week’s investor call might require extra popcorn.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
2
SmiteDoctor

Soo what happened to that Wooden Potatoes video I forwarded to you guys?

59 minutes ago
Reader
blah blazh

If it’s the one that I think it is, that was quite the rant by WP. And from a big fan of the Guild Wars franchise, I completely agree with him.

48 minutes ago