Here’s how the scoring system in World of Warcraft’s Torghast will work in 9.1

When patch 9.1 goes live in World of Warcraft, it’ll bring no shortage of changes to every area of the game including the randomized dungeon runs of Torghast. That includes a rather major change wherein players will encounter a new system of evaluating performance in the shifting corridors, with a scoring system that awards players between zero to five gems based on overall performance and progress made. A full rundown of the scoring system is available now on Wowhead based on the currently available test information.

Players are rated on five separate criteria: completion percentage, time taken, urns smashed, souls freed, and amount of time spent under the Empowered buff. The categories are rated differently as well, so players who try to simply clear through floors as quickly as possible without stopping to kill things or free souls are more likely to wind up with a lower score on completion percentage and fall below what is necessary for the four-gem threshold to unlock the next layer. Check out the detailed rundown to see how the scoring will work based on the current test build.