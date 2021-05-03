Sony injects investment into Discord ahead of putting Discord on PlayStation

Well now, suddenly it’s a lot more clear why Discord and Microsoft ended their buyout talks, isn’t it?

Yes, Sony announced today that it’s partnering with Discord to plop Discord on the PlayStation Network.

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” Sony writes.

“To bring these experiences to life for our players, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round. From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services.”