Star Wars The Old Republic marks Star Wars Day with a collection sale, double XP, and another free droid pet

It just ain’t a celebration in Star Wars: The Old Republic without having another astromech droid added to your pet collection, am I right? So it shall be once again as the MMORPG plans to celebrate May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) by handing out an M4-Y10 Astromech Droid Mini-pet styled after the droid in the animated series The Bad Batch. Players can collect their robot as a login reward for one week. Beep bloop squonk!

The mini-event isn’t just about raking in another free rolling trash can robo-friend, but also raking in the levels thanks to double XP earnings that will run for two full weeks and raking in those sweet collectibles thanks to a a collection unlock sale that will run during the same week as the droid pet giveaway. So even if you’re exhausted by the endless supply of colorful astromechs that are dished out like candy at Halloween, there might still be something worth logging in for.