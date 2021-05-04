Blizzard and Fox are headed for a trademark fight over the Diablo name

I have to sometimes wonder if trademark lawyers claw their faces when they see certain case files cross their desks. Take, for example, an apparently brewing trademark legal feud between Blizzard and Fox in relation to the name of Diablo.
The scuffle is centered around Fox’s upcoming animated sitcom HouseBroken, which follows the experiences of a therapy dog named Honey and her fellow neighborhood pets, one of whom is a dog by the name of Diablo. Fox has attempted to register the character’s name with the trademark office, presumably as part of future merchandising efforts, but Blizzard filed a motion to block the request, arguing that Fox’s use of the Diablo name is “likely to cause confusion or mistake or to deceive” since Blizzard is still using the Diablo name for merchandise items of its own.
The show HouseBroken is due to premiere on May 31st, while the Blizzard filing was made this past Monday with no response from Fox as of yet, leaving the Diablo name’s ownership hanging in the balance. Trademark law, am I right?
I mean, I get the confusion here. One company has a mangy mutt arse with a whole lot of issues…
And the other is this show, with a dog named Diablo. I see why Kottick would get all up in a tissy over it since he’s already confused by others for being Diablo–according to him at least.
This is stupid. There is no confusion here, even if it goes for Merchandising. ‘Diablo’ the dog is going to be branded as ‘Housebroken: Diablo toy’. Meanwhile, Blizzard typically controls the sales of its merchandise for the most part and usually labels them all specifically. You don’t find ‘Diablo figure’, you find ‘Diablo–Lord of Terror Figurine’. The confusion is a non-issue, and lawyers just want a chance to slap around some more money.
Could be that Blizzard is worried about two ‘dog’ Diablos…..
;)
Think of the poor gamers that might confuse a demon with tiddies for a dog!
Idiotic indeed. It is a word. Wasting time and money.
Diablo just means devil in Spanish, so this is kind of like trying to trademark the word edge or something equally ridiculous. There’s no way any reasonable person would confuse the game and a character in this cartoon series.
I’m certain “reason” is no longer a thing these days.
That’s ridiculous —
Diablo as a property is owned by Blizzard, I can’t possibly see the confusion there.
Fox wants to name a dog Diablo — really? Call it Diablo the Dog, yea that ones free. Can’t we all stop wasting each others time.
I think that the fight is because they both want to sell merch called Diablo, not the media products themselves.