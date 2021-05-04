Massively OP Podcast Episode 320: Guild Wars 2 shakes and stirs

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s summer plans, EG7’s letter about Daybreak, the death and rebirth of SoulWorker, a huge week for content drops, and why MMO studios should be investing in perpetual content.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, LOTRO, City of Heroes, SWG
- News: Guild Wars 2’s summer plans, balance patch
- News: EG7 talks about Daybreak acquisition
- News: SoulWorker Online closes — but it’s coming back
- News: Patch week rages with PlanetSide 2, Wizard101, Fallout 76, SWTOR, DDO
- Mailbag: Perpetual MMO content
- Mailbag: We are nice people!
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 320
- Podcast theme: “Go Go Posing Ranger’s Theme” from FFXIV
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT