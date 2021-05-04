The Elder Scrolls Online provides a closer look at Blackwood’s companion system

Walking the wilds of The Elder Scrolls Online by yourself is perfectly fine, but sometimes you need a friend to come along with you on your adventures — and no, running a Delve with randoms and facerolling the foes inside doesn’t count. That’s where Blackwood’s companions come into play, which got its own deep-dive post to introduce players to the system.

Companions can be customized with features that let players assign abilities, equip them with gear, and direct them on the battlefield, as well as take on the role of tank, healer, DPS, or a hybrid build. While companions can take on any of the three roles, they aren’t meant to replace other players as they will not be quite as powerful.



Companions also have their own personalities tied to a rapport system, where player actions can elicit reactions from their companion and affect their relationship. Growing the rapport with a chosen companion will unlock additional gameplay elements like new dialogue options, companion-specific quests, and the ability to add your companions as houseguests to homes; anyone who has played SWTOR will likely understand how this system will operate.

Blackwood is set to arrive to PC players on June 1st and console players on June 8th. For more about this companion system, along with everything else in this chapter, make sure to check out our own hands-on preview.