Blade & Soul gives more details about its Revival PvP ranking system

As you might have been tracking, Blade and Soul has a massive update called Revival that’s coming to the game in the third quarter of 2021. NCsoft has certainly not been shy in teasing and promoting the various features of the update, and this week it’s added more details about the improved PvP ranking system that’s on the way.
NCsoft also said that it’s making some long-term changes to the PvP ranking user interface and how it awards honorary rewards.
Source: Blade and Soul
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT