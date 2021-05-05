Elyon offers pre-loading ahead of first western closed beta tomorrow

We’ve been joking around MOP that May is “World Beta Month” due to how many MMO betas that are scheduled to run over the next few weeks. One of the more significant of these is the very first western closed beta test for Elyon, the game that used to be titled Ascent: Infinite Realm.

While Elyon’s beta kicks off tomorrow and runs through May 10th, those who have been accepted can go ahead and download the client right now. That way you can get a quick start the second this limited-run CBT opens its doors. The beta is running in North America, Europe, and Oceania.

Bluehole and Krafton’s newest entry into the massively multiplayer genre is a mixture of fantasy and steampunk elements. As the MMO’s been out overseas, several YouTubers have jumped into the Korean client to see what this game has to offer: