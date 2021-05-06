Legends of Runeterra’s Guardians of the Ancient expansion adds new cards, challenges, and champions

Things in Riot Games’ LoL CCG Legends of Runeterra have expanded with the launch of Guardians of the Ancient, the latest expansion that introduces more cards, more challenges, more champions, and some adjustments to existing game systems.

As one would expect, this expansion adds new cards — 42 in total — along with the new Blade Dance keyword, which summons a number of Blades that can immediately begin a Free Attack against an opponent with or without an Attack Token and doesn’t consume an Attack Token to occur. The game’s champions roster has expanded with the addition of Zilean, Malphite, and Irelia, and two new challenges have been added.

The new expansion also features some updates to the game overall, with new cosmetics to collect, four more levels to Shurima, Targon, and Ionia’s Region Roads, and a couple of card updates along with some miscellaneous fixes. All of the details can be found in the patch notes.