PlanetSide 2 releases Chapter 3 of its campaign to PC players

After a bit of a delay for Daybreak to work on the containment site release, players of PlanetSide 2 on PC can now experience the finale of the game’s ongoing first campaign with the release of Chapter 3. In this update, players are being urged to “unravel the disappearance of Representative Foster, explore the inner workings of the new Containment Sites, and discover the consequences of what was forgotten on Desolation.”

There are other adjustments made with this patch as well, such as tweaks to the containment site like expanded makeshift “walkways” on the exterior of the facility leading to the weakpoints and improvements to performance on low-end machines, along with some general bug fixes, all of which are outlined in the update notes.

The finale of Campaign 01 starts today on PC! Unravel the disappearance of Representative Foster, explore the inner workings of the new Containment Sites, and discover the consequences of what was forgotten on Desolation. #planetside2 pic.twitter.com/HmmhPGCVUy — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) May 5, 2021