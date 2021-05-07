Betawatch: Elyon’s western closed beta has finally begun

Ah, the day finally came! Elyon kicked off its closed beta on this side of the ocean at long last, and as you would kind of hope from early testing there were some issues along the way. Alas. However, our own Carlo jumped into the title and gave it a shot, sharing his findings with our readers. It’s almost like being in the beta yourself, except you’re not going to be struggling with connection issues.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the beta world:
- Corepunk is planning multiple beta tests and maybe, maybe some PvE servers after all. This is perhaps a good sign.
- Want to pay $500 to take part in alpha one for Ashes of Creation? They’ll certainly take your money to play that very early test version. If you want to spend it.
- “I want an adorable pixel-art pirate MMO to test out,” you say. “Look at Arcane Waters,” we say back. We’ve got your back.
- Last but not least, Zenith has shifted its later testing dates but has at least started its early bird testing if that’s your particular jam.
Now let’s get going into the weekend so that we can all enjoy our games to test on our own terms! We’ve got a list full of games in testing just below, but it’s always possible we missed something or a game crept its way into another phase of testing without us noticing. If you notice, let us know down in the comments!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
