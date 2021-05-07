EVE Online is declared immortal, draws scientists to its Project Discovery system, reveals a space cult

“It’s never going to die. The pyramids, the Great Wall of China, the Bible, like, take your pick. There’s a lot of things that go on forever. The concept of money, the US dollar… These are social constructs and games are no different. They’re social constructs. And if they do a good job of being relevant and keeping up with the times, there’s no reason for them to end.”

There’s quite the cocktail of news pieces floating out there in relation to EVE Online as that headline would suggest, so we’ll collect them here in one place. We’ll start with an interview with CCP Games CEO Hilmar Petursson , where he talked about the game’s 18 years, admitted to overestimating the studio’s ability to create multiple projects, and exuded no small measure of confidence in the sandbox’s long-term viability:

Next up, there’s a look at the Project Discovery initiative’s impact, which readers will note put out a call to help with COVID-19 research last year that was answered by a large number of players. The piece outlines how that helped scientists with the virus and how Project Discovery is drawing attention from the wider science community.

Finally in in-game news, a recently shared video unveils that a recent round of planetary attacks is the result of a doomsday cult known as the Equilibrium of Mankind, which features someone who can be charitably referred to as a discount Emperor Palpatine cosplayer declaring the time to open “the gates of Paradise.” Because anything that a dude in a hood backed by a creepy synth pad says can only mean good things.

