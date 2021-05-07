Final Fantasy XI launches a login campaign alongside a returner and discount campaign

Attention, would-be adventurers: Final Fantasy XI wants you. It wants you to log in. It’s even taking a multi-pronged approach to this desire, in fact. If you’ve never played the game before? Bam, here’s a discount campaign, now you can get in on the game for the first time at a significant discount. If you used to play but haven’t for ages? Bam, here’s a returning campaign to entice you to step back into the game again and see how different everything is.

“But what about me, a player who has been in the game the whole time?” you say as a convenient hypothetical. And to that the game says double-bam, let’s hit you with a login campaign. Yes, these are a pretty regular event now, but this time around there are a whole lot of different mounts you can unlock, including the new Red Raptor mount. No matter how you look at it, this is a game that wants you to log in and have fun.