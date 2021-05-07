Final Fantasy XIV previews its upcoming Moogle Treasure Festival for the digital Fan Festival

When the digital fan festival kicks off for Final Fantasy XIV on May 14th, the digital events start too. Want to pick up some emotes? Get a new glamour scarf? Strut around with a new hairstyle? You can get all of that and more from the special fan festival edition of the Moogle Treasure Trove sending players out to collect Irregular Allagan Tomestones of Pageantry. And if you’re used to these events from before, you’ll be happy to know that this time the irregular tomestones are dropping in much greater numbers.

Advertisement