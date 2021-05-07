Skyforge’s Days of Glory event pits players against robot ghosts from the past

The world of Skyforge has a lot of invasions happening all the time, but the Days of Glory event is a bit different. You’re not fighting off an invasion; you’re fighting off ghosts of Mechanoids that tried to invade earlier. It’s a chance for a whole history lesson about the invasion that the event is commemorating, and if celebrating the military might of Aelinar can get you some sweet cosmetics, so much the better, right?

