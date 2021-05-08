The Stream Team: See the spider god and save slaves on Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah

Last time, Massively OP’s MJ started exploring the new areas in Conan Exiles’ Isle of Siptah. Today, she’s unleashing the spider god on the land! Admit it, you want to see what it will do as well. Along with the summoning, MJ hopes to save a few slaves and bring them back to the comfort of her treehouse. Join us live at 2:00 p.m. to meet the avatar of Zath all up close and personal-like.
What: Conan Exiles
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 2:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 8th, 2021
Enjoy the show!
Summoned Zath