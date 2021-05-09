Blade & Soul previews Winds of Rage’s new talisman tier and daily rewards

What’s an MMO without some sort of frequent bribery system to entice you to enjoy its content? A very rare one, that’s what. Blade and Soul, not wanting to be left out of the party, is adding its own daily rewards — “daily perks” it’s being called — into the game with this coming Wednesday’s patch.
The upcoming Winds of Rage update has a few other system changes, including new legendary gear and a new tier (Skywatch) for your all-important talisman. This Skywatch tier will give you access to additional stats like boss attack power and mystic damage.
Source: Blade and Soul
