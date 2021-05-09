The MOP Up: Who’s showing up to E3 this year?

It remains to be seen how big or relevant E3 is going to be this year, but there certainly is interest in which studios are announced to be on the docket. Recently added to the roster include FFXIV’s Square-Enix and PSO2’s SEGA, although studios like Blizzard or EA haven’t made an appearance yet.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

“Order of Souls goals are now live in the Reapers vs. the World Event,” said Sea of Thieves. “Raise the Emissary Flag, smash some skellies and see if you can earn a new spyglass for your trouble.”

Orbus VR shared another in-game lore book, this one on the Last Account of Lakewood Inn.

Bad news: Fall Guys has delayed its release on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One to a new, unspecified date.

Neverwinter is very concerned about its “Expendable Doohickey.” So much so that there’s a patch dealing with it.

Valve’s now charging Counter-Strike players a buck a month to access detailed stats. Tremendous.

Today’s the last day to vote in ArcheAge’s cosplay contest!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has another event going on: “Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Hagrid’s Hut Exterior during Part 1 of the The Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event.”

Remnant: From the Ashes is getting a huge graphics upgrade for more powerful consoles.

Wizard101 made some fixes and adjustments to its recent Spring Update, and Realm of the Mad God focused more on balance with its fixes.

Shaiya rolled out its Cryptic Menace patch with a tougher Cryptic dungeon and the ability to transform into player mounts.

Catch up with Starbase’s latest development developments:

Prosperous Universe showed off its universe map redesign:

Lord of the Rings Online released four new music tracks from its recent Wildwood update:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line