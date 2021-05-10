AdventureQuest 3D adds a healer class, raises the level cap, and adds new endgame content in latest update

Whether you’re eager to continue your Sandsea adventures, try out a dedicated healer class, or chase some endgame power, AdventureQuest 3D has a little something for you in the Sandsea Part 3 update. Naturally, the update brings more Sandsea region content such as protecting Squint’s Skiff, delving Sekt’s Temple, and earning the favor of Sekt the Undying King, all on the way to the new level cap of 35.

On top of that, the latest update has introduced a dedicated Healer class that all players can unlock by talking to Ivory in the Class Trainers area, while existing support classes have seen a revamping with class identity adjustments and overall changes to mana usage, spell targets, and spell strength. Finally, the update has added an endgame-focused item infusion system that lets players boost the stats of their gear, which is described by one of the devs as something for “the hardcore players.”

All of the details for the latest content can be found via links in the latest newsletter, or you can check out MJ’s most recent stream where she tries out some of the latest content below.