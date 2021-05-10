Camelot Unchained shows off lighting, locations, races, and characters holding balls

Camelot Unchained has put out yet another wrap-up post for the end of April showcasing development work as well as a whole lot of images. Which means this news post has a gallery!

Before getting to the pretty pictures, there’s the usual Top Ten-ish post, which covers the addition of the Jotnar giant race to the game; progress on lootable chests; movement and locomotion updates; some new AI adjustments related to multi-targeting and NPCs gathering data about other NPCs; the addition of functional torches; and art work for the Golden Plains location and the St’rm and Valkyrie races.

That brings us to the alluded-to gallery, which provides a look at those two races and the Golden Plains, as well as the aforementioned operational torches, some new fog visuals for the Verdant Forest area, and object interactions as character models heft some big honkin’ balls around in their arms. Incidentally, Camelot Unchained has reached its eighth anniversary of Kickstarter funding, so you can see how some of that time has been spent recently in the gallery below.



We must once again note that Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to answer our questions on the state of the game and its refunds in an interview back in March, which still hasn’t been returned to us yet in May. We continue to await those answers for our readers.