Camelot Unchained shows off lighting, locations, races, and characters holding balls

Ponderously large balls. These things are huge.

By
Chris Neal
-
    
2

Camelot Unchained has put out yet another wrap-up post for the end of April showcasing development work as well as a whole lot of images. Which means this news post has a gallery!

Before getting to the pretty pictures, there’s the usual Top Ten-ish post, which covers the addition of the Jotnar giant race to the game; progress on lootable chests; movement and locomotion updates; some new AI adjustments related to multi-targeting and NPCs gathering data about other NPCs; the addition of functional torches; and art work for the Golden Plains location and the St’rm and Valkyrie races.

That brings us to the alluded-to gallery, which provides a look at those two races and the Golden Plains, as well as the aforementioned operational torches, some new fog visuals for the Verdant Forest area, and object interactions as character models heft some big honkin’ balls around in their arms. Incidentally, Camelot Unchained has reached its eighth anniversary of Kickstarter funding, so you can see how some of that time has been spent recently in the gallery below.

We must once again note that Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to answer our questions on the state of the game and its refunds in an interview back in March, which still hasn’t been returned to us yet in May. We continue to await those answers for our readers.

sources: official site, Reddit
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, and delayed refunds. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously; most recently, it’s been pegging forward development to 90-day plans.
2
Relmharver
Reader
Relmharver

“We must once again note that Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to answer our questions on the state of the game and its refunds in an interview back in March, which still hasn’t been returned to us yet in May. We continue to await those answers for our readers.”

Hogwash! I find it difficult to believe that Mark Jacobs has not provided the responses in a timely manner. If there’s one thing he’s known for, it’s prompt delivery!

1 hour ago
Reader
Dug From The Earth

Lighting still looks wrong imo.

The darks especially. They are just too dark. For example, in that first screenshot, the darks on the trees (and the keep in the back) are basically black. In broad daylight. Had an art teacher who used to say (black doesnt exist in nature). Flipping through the shots you can see the same area at night, and the darks are basically just as dark, but at night. This extreme contrast of darks and lights really throws my eye off and just makes the entire scene unpleasant to look at.

I really hope they have options to tweak/adust/disable things.

1 hour ago