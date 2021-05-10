Ragnarok Online dev studio begins hiring for new 3-D mobile Ragnarok title

For those who are eager for a new Ragnarok Online title, we also hope you’re eager for it to be on mobile. Gravity Neocyon, the subsidiary company under the game’s original developer Gravity that developed mobile titles like Puzzle and Dragon, is reportedly beginning a hiring blitz for a new mobile MMO based on the Ragnarok IP.

This new title, code-named Project S, will be a 3-D MMO built in Unity. The game’s development was first announced in June 2020 but details have otherwise been scant to this point. That, presumably, will be changing soon once the studio’s hiring is complete and creation of the game begins in earnest. All the same, it’s still likely going to be a number of years before we hear more about this one, and further doesn’t guarantee that we’ll see it release outside of South Korea. Still, we can at least look ahead.