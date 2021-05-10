World of Warcraft players croon over glasses, riot over Burning Crusade Classic prices

No matter where you turn in the World of Warcraft community these days, it seems like there’s a whole lot of depression and anger. Retail players are barely tolerating the bizarrely long wait until Patch 9.1, consoling themselves with datamined reveals like cosmetic glasses. Admittedly, the glasses are really neat (and long overdue). But glasses aren’t going to reverse a downward spiral all by themselves.

Over in the WoW Classic crowd, what should be a month of eager anticipation for the June 1st release of Burning Crusade Classic has gotten real ugly, real fast thanks to inflated prices for cloning services and a deluxe edition that doesn’t even include a game (since you get the expansion anyway). Even WoW’s biggest streamers are leveling strong criticism against Blizzard’s handling of these macrotransactions.

But hey, at least we’re getting amusing Bobby Kotick memes out of all of this? That makes up for it.