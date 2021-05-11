Project Gorgon pops up on Nvidia GeForce NOW’s supported games list

Sharp eyes with plenty of time to spare enjoy looking over different lists on the internet. And one particular pair of eyes happened to spot a familiar name pop up over on Nvidia’s website: Project Gorgon.

Indeed, the beloved indie MMORPG appeared as one of the new games that was added to Nvidia GeForce NOW’s supported game list. The title was added on May 6th, giving some additional promotion and streaming support for this underrated title.

“GeForce NOW connects to digital PC game stores so you can stream your own library of games. And, every GFN Thursday – our dedicated day for highlighting the newest games, features and news – new games are added to our library,” the company explained.

Readers will recall that Project Gorgon has been in a state of early access release for the last three years and is well-liked around here – though we’d love to see it officially launch one of these days.