Grab a free Super Squad key for this weekend’s closed beta test event

Is there room in the MOBA genre for one more? Indie devhouse Bad Fox Studios hopes so because it’s brought Super Squad to play, though technically, this game’s a MOSH aka a multiplayer-online-shoot-’em-up pitting two teams of five against each other. Bad Fox says it hopes to fill a more casual and cutesy MOBA “niche in between smaller indie and expansive AAA studios” with what is effectively a “faster MOBA without the item complexity.”

These are Steam codes, so you’ll need a Steam account, then just follow the usual Steam code redemption instructions and prep your download for this weekend’s test. The test runs May 14th through 16th; the gates open Friday at 2 p.m. EDT. Do note that the codes will give full access to the game, but only while the servers are up for testing from week to week.

Good luck and have fun!