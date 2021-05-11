WoW Classic begins one final massive Burning Crusade test tomorrowday

With just three weeks to go until the launch of WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade jaunt, Blizzard is firing off beta invites like mad. If you’re getting in, this is the big one, folks. Then again, this expansion is over 14 years old, so did you really need to test it again?

“On Wednesday, May 12, at 11:00 a.m. PDT (2:00 p.m. EDT), we’ll open the Dark Portal on a new Beta realm to test the Burning Crusade Classic launch. We’ll open the new realm ‘Launch Test’ on Tuesday for character copy, and to make sure we test thoroughly, we’ve just sent out one last big wave of Beta invites. Please join us on your copied character on the Launch Test beta realm on May 12, and head to Outland at 11:00 a.m. PDT. We plan to keep that realm open for several hours, with all zones and instances available.”

Hey look, copied characters, and they don’t even cost $35. Stay tuned for today’s Casually Classic column for more on that – Justin has some words.